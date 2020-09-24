Samsung Galaxy F41 Launch Date Is Out: Know About The Price And Specifications

Samsung has finally announced the launch date of its new smartphone which will be for the mid-range segment. The company has officially also confirmed about this Galaxy F series smartphone Galaxy F41's release in India on the 8th of October, which is next month. The Galaxy F41 might be a remodified variant of the Galaxy M31 which was earlier announced this year. Continue reading to know about its price and specifications.

Samsung Galaxy F41 Launch

The Samsung Galaxy F41 which will be the first smartphone in the F Series is going to be launched on October 8 at 5:30 pm. The first announcement about the release of this phone was first made by the e-commerce shopping platform Flipkart. A dedicated page for this smartphone on Flipkart's website mentions that this upcoming device will have a Super AMOLED Infinity-U display along with a high capacity battery of 6,000mAh. The design and production of Galaxy F41 are done in India.

Samsung Galaxy F41 Price

Samsung Galaxy F41 price in India is expected to be between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000.

Ready to Flaunt your Fun, Fabulous, Fantastic, and Funky side? It’s time to go #FullOn and live the life you want, without holding back. The #GalaxyF series is coming your way, stay tuned. #Samsung pic.twitter.com/9kHOYTUySF — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) September 22, 2020

Samsung Galaxy F41 Specifications

A triple camera setup is shown on the backside of this smartphone along with a fingerprint scanner. On the side will be the power button and volume rocker. The phone will be available in different colour variants including Black, Blue, and Green.

In the optics side, the phone will have a wide and ultrawide camera with the primary camera being 64MP. In one of the images shared on Flipkart, it shows that the Samsung Galaxy F41 will have a punch-hole display and the selfie camera will be positioned at the top centre of the phone. The model number for this phone is SM-F415F and there will be a headphone jack and a dual speaker.

As for the processor, the Samsung Galaxy F41 will be powered with an octa-core Exynos 9611 chipset along with 6 GB of RAM. The phone comes with Android 10 as its base operating system. The display will have a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and the smartphone will support dual-SIMs and a microSD card as well. In the initial stages, Samsung will be keeping this phone an online exclusive but will bring it to the offline segment eventually.

Promo Image Credits: Screenshot from samsung.com