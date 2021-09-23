Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Set To Release On September 29; Check Pricing & Features

Samsung has been keen on improving its 5G smartphone roster for a long time now. The South Korean tech giants recently confirmed that their Samsung Galaxy F42 5G launch date for the Indian markets has been set for September 29. The main features of the phone include 12 5G bands, a triple rear camera, a 5,000mAh battery and its full HD+ display. Release pf this phone has been picked up by the tech geeks and they have been trying to learn more about the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Price, Specifications and Availablity of this new phone.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Specifications

The phone’s triple rear camera setup will be paired along with an LED flash mounted in a square module. The setup will include a 64-megapixel primary sensor with improvements made to the Night Mode feature. The phone will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery to deliver a full day worth of power in a full charge. Official renders on Samsung Galaxy F42 5G’s microsite confirms that they will get a fingerprint scanner on the power button of the phone.

It will also be loaded with external features like a 3.5mm headphone jack, a microphone, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille. Talking about the phone’s display, it is going to be loaded with a full-HD+ Infinity-V display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen will also incorporate a selfie camera which can be covered by a waterdrop notch. The processing power of the phone is covered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC with 12 5G bands.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G release date in India

Samsung has created a dedicated microsite that confirmed September 29 as the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G release date in India. The phone is supposed to be launched exactly at 12 pm IST (noon) with Black and Blue colour variants. The phone can be bought directly from Samsung's official online store, Flipkart, and select retail outlets. More information about the phone’s details is supposed to be released on September 29. Till then, wait for Samsung to unveil anything new about the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G.