Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 And Flip 3 Price Out In India; New Competition For Flagship Phones

Samsung’s Unpacked event brought in a wide range of new Galaxy products for their users. This new event brought in the new generation of Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 smartphones but had not released the Indian price of these products. The South Korean tech giants have finally released the final pricing of their latest generation of products released during Samsung Unpacked. Thus, the users have been asking about the Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 and Flip 3 price in India. Here is all we know about the new generations of Galaxy Z smartphones. Read more.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 price in India and features

Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 is going to be sold in two variants for the Indian markets. The company is offering a 12GB RAM with 256GB storage or a 12GB RAM with 512GB storage options for its users. Galaxy Flip 3 price in India for the 12GB/256GB variant is Rs 1,49,999. And for the 12GB/512GB variant the price is Rs 1,57,999.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 is loaded with a 7.6-inch primary QXGA (2,208x1,768 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display. This display helps to give a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 22.5:18 aspect ratio, and 374ppi pixel density to improve the users’ viewing experience to another level. Samsung has also invented the world’s first under the display camera for this phone. It is powered by a 12GB RAM (standard version) and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 processor.

Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 price in India and features

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will also be available in two variants. This includes the 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant and the 8GB RAM, 256GB storage variant. The 8GB/128GB variant is available for Rs 84,999 and the 8GB/256GB variant is available for Rs 88,999.

Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 is loaded with the One UI that is based on Android 11. It will carry a 6.7-inch primary full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 22:9 aspect ratio, and 425ppi pixel density. The standard version of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will be powered by 8GB RAM along with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.