Samsung Galaxy Launch Event For S20 FE: Event Timings And Phone Specifications

Samsung will be launching a new model of smartphone known as the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, where FE stands for Fan Edition. The Fan Edition title was first used by Samsung on a re-released device based on the Galaxy Note 7. The first time Samsung used this title of Fan Edition was for a device that was released for the 2nd time and was based on the Galaxy Note 7. The features of this upcoming phone are revealed in the video below.

Samsung Galaxy Launch of S20

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE launch event (Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan event) is also scheduled to begin on September 23, 2020, at 7:30 pm IST (10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT). The event will go live at the specified time on the official website of Samsung here. As for the price, there is no official announcement on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price in India. It is expected to be cheaper than the Galaxy S20 and would probably be somewhere between Rs 49,000 to Rs 55,000.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition specifications

The upcoming smartphone from Samsung is supposed to be a lower-end version from the Galaxy S20 models. According to the leaked video, this Fan Edition will be available in colours including Lavender, Mint, Orange, Red and Navy Blue. The smartphone will sport a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O punch-hole Super AMOLED display with thin bezels.

The display will also come with Corning Gorilla Glass, HDR10+, Always-on display, and a refresh rate support of 120Hz@FHD/60Hz@QHD. For the processor, it will be powered by the Exynos 990 SoC Octa-core processor along with the Mali-G77 MP11 GPU, and the touchscreen will have a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. This model will have internal memory support of 6GB/8GB RAM with up to 128GB expansion.

On the battery side, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will have a 4,500 mAh capacity with 25W fast charging, wireless charging, and IP68 water resistance. As for the optics, a triple-camera of 12MP primary lens, 12MP ultrawide lens, an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom will be present along with a 32MP front camera.

Promo Image Credits: samsung.com