Samsung Galaxy M12 Sale Starts Today: Know Price In India, Specifications & More

Samsung Galaxy M12 sale is going to start today at 12 PM IST. Here are all the details about price, specifications, launch offer, bank offer & more. Read

Samsung has again entered the market with an affordable low-budget monster smartphone called the Galaxy M12 #MonsterReloaded. And now, for the first time since its launch, the Samsung Galaxy M12 smartphone is going on sale. That is the reason why many fans have been wondering about Galaxy M12 sale, price in India, specifications and more. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Samsung Galaxy M12 sale details and launch offers

The long wait for the Samsung fans is over as the organisation comes up with its latest affordable smartphone offering on Sale for the first. Buyers can visit Samsung.com or Amazon.in to get the best offers on Galaxy M12 sale today at 12 PM IST. The launch offer includes an initial Rs 2000 off on both the variants with an addition Rs 1,000 cashback on ICICI Bank credit card and EMI transactions. Have a look at the alluring prices -

Samsung Galaxy M12 Price in India

With a Quad Rear Camera Setup, a 6000mAh battery and an Android 11-based One UI 3.1 operating system, Samsung Galaxy M12 is going to blow up the market. The smartphone comes in two RAM & ROM options such as 4 GB RAM + 64 GB ROM & 6 GB RAM + 128 GB ROM, look at the prices below -

  • Samsung Galaxy M12 4 GB RAM + 64 GB ROM
    • Real price - Rs 12,999
    • Launch price - Rs 10,999
    • Introductory Bank offer - Rs 9,999
  • Samsung Galaxy M12 6 GB RAM + 128 GB ROM
    • Real price - Rs 15,499
    • Launch price - Rs 13,499
    • Introductory Bank offer - Rs 12,499 with no-cost EMI options

Samsung Galaxy M12 Specifications

  • RAM - 4 GB or 6 GB
  • Internal Memory - 64 GB or 128 GB
  • Expandable - Up to 1 TB
  • Processor - 8nm Power Efficient Exynos850 (Octa Core 2.0GHz)
  • Operating System - Android 11-based One UI 3.1 OS
  • Rear Camera - Quad Rear camera setup; 
  • 48 MP Primary Camera
  • 5 MP, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera
  • 2 MP Depth
  • 2 MP Macro
  • Front Camera - 8 MP
  • Battery - 6000 mAh Li-Polymer
  • Charging cable - Type-C side charging
  • Screen Size - 6.5 inches (16.55cm) HD+ Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • SIM Size - SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Network - 4G: Available (supports Indian bands), 3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Colour options - Attractive Black, Elegant Blue, and Trendy Emerald Green
