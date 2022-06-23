Samsung Galaxy M13 5G reportedly in the works, complete specifications surface online

The South Korean tech giant Samsung just launched an entry-level Galaxy F13 in India and now, information about another smartphone is starting to surface on the internet. According to a new report, Samsung is working on the Galaxy M13 5G, the successor of the Galaxy M13 4G. Keep reading to know more about the upcoming device, its specifications and the expected price.

According to MySmartPrice, the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G could feature a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display. To power the device, the company might deploy the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset which has a maximum clock speed of 2.2GHz. Along with the chip, the device will be available in two variants - one with 4GB of RAM and the other with 6GB of RAM: both these models will have 64GB and 128GB of storage respectively.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G will come with a dual rear-camera system: a 50MP main camera and a 2MP secondary camera. Additionally, the front panel will also feature a 5MP selfie shooter. To power through a typical day of usage, the smartphone will pack a large 5,000 mAh battery that supports 15W wired charging. From what it looks like, the Galaxy M13 5G should be priced around Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 17,000 in India. The report also mentions that the handset will support 11 5G bands.

Samsung Galaxy M12 specifications

Right out of the box, the Galaxy M12 comes with a 6.5-inch TFT LCD display that supports up to a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Samsung's Exynos 850, an octa-core chipset. The processor is coupled with either 4 or 6GB of RAM with 64 or 128GB of storage respectively. Along with the processor, the smartphone has a 6000 mAh battery. On the rear panel of the smartphone, there are a total of four camera lenses.

The primary camera on the smartphone is a 48MP sensor, which is accompanied by a 5MP sensor and two 2MP macro and depth cameras. The front panel of the smartphone has an 8MP sensor. It runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 and has not received the latest One UI 4.0 upgrade yet. However, the Galaxy M13 should come with the latest version of One UI.