Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G Launch Date Confirmed; Here's All About It

Samsung has confirmed the Indian launch date of the Galaxy M13 and Galaxy M13 5G. Out of the two smartphones, the Galaxy M13 4G has already been launched in the native market of the company and hence, we have a fair idea of its specifications. However, the Galaxy M13 5G will debut for the first time. Keep reading to know more about the Galaxy M13 and Galaxy M13 5G release date and specifications.

Galaxy M13 and Galaxy M13 5G release date

The Samsung Galaxy M13 and Galaxy M13 will be released in India on July 14, 2022, at 12 PM noon. The budget smartphones come as a successor to the Galaxy M12 which is currently available in the market for Rs. 11,499. The Galaxy M13 series will be a significant upgrade over the Galaxy M12, both in terms of performance and design.

Samsung Galaxy M13 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M13 will come with the RAM Plus feature which uses a part of the storage to execute apps, increasing the effective RAM on the device up to 12GB. Further, the Galaxy M13 will sport a 6,000 mAh battery, making it one of the best smartphones in terms of battery life in the segment. Then there is another feature teased on the Amazon microsite called Auto Data Switching.

Drawing information from the South Korean launch of the smartphone, it should have a 6.6-inch FHD+ display and under the hood, it is powered by the Exynos 850 SoC. Now, since the battery capacity of the South Korean model and the Indian model are different, there is a good chance that other specifications could be different as well. Hence, readers should take this information with a pinch of salt.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G specifications

As mentioned on the microsite, the Galaxy M13 5G will come with 11 bands to support the next generation of wireless networks. Just like the Galaxy M13, the Galaxy M13 5G also has the RAM Plus feature to extend the effective RAM up to 12GB. Oddly, the 5G version has a smaller battery than the 4G version - 5,000 mAh. According to recent reports, the smartphone could be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.