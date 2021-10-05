Samsung Galaxy M22 Support Page Now Live, Smartphone Likely To Be Launched Soon In India

The Samsung Galaxy M22 might be launched in India soon as the official support page for the smartphone has gone live on Samsung's Indian website. However, not much information is revealed through the support page as it mentions the model number of the smartphone only. Quite a lot about the device is already known as it was launched in Germany last month. Keep reading to find out more information about Samsung's upcoming smartphone in India.

The Samsung Galaxy M22 support page mentions the model number of the smartphone to be SM-M225FV/DS. The SM at the beginning of the model number indicates that the smartphone belongs to the Samsung Galaxy series of smartphones. After the hyphen, "M22" is the name of the smartphone itself, and the "DS" at the end means that it will come with dual-sim support. A similar model number was spotted on the support page for the smartphone in Russia.

Samsung Galaxy M22 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M22 is being tipped since July 2021, and it was only until the launch in Germany that official specifications of the smartphone were revealed. The German variant launched last month features a 6.4" HD+ Super AMOLED screen that can display up to 16 million colours. According to Gsmarena, the smartphone will feature a Mediatek Helio G80 chipset, which is an octa-core processor based on a 12 nm architecture. Along with that, the smartphone houses 4GB of RAM, coupled with 128GB of onboard storage (expandable up to 1TB).

The smartphone is also said to feature a quad-rear camera setup, with a 48MP primary shooter, along with an 8MP ultrawide lens, and two 2MP macro and depth sensors. The selfie shooter on Samsung Galaxy M22 might be a 13MP shooter. The German model of the smartphone has a 5,000 mAh battery which supports up to 25W fast charging. Users will get plenty of connectivity options including NFC, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, a Type-C port and a microphone/headphone 3.5mm jack. Back in July 2021, the price of the Samsung Galaxy M22 was tipped to be around Rs. 20,000 in India.