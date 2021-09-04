Samsung Galaxy M22 Support Page Spotted On Samsung's Russian Website, May Be Launched Soon

Samsung Galaxy M22 support page was recently spotted online, hinting that the smartphone might launch soon. The Samsung budget smartphone might be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The upcoming smartphone is expected to look like Samsung's Galaxy A22. Keep reading to know more about the smartphone, expected specifications and price.

Samsung Galaxy M22 support page goes live

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the Samsung Galaxy M22 support page was spotted on Samsung's Russian website. The report also contains a screengrab of the listing. While the support page does not mention the name of the smartphone, it happens to disclose a model number, i.e. SM-M225FV?DS. The smartphone might come with a dual-SIM setup, as is also suggested by the DS mentioned at the end of the model number.

Samsung Galaxy M22 expected specifications

Coming to specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M22 is believed to come with a 6.4" Super AMOLED HD+ display, along with a 720 x 1600 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. As mentioned previously, the smartphone is expected to come with a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, which is a 2GHz octa-core processor. The smartphone might support a MicroSD card up to 1TB of storage. The quad-rear camera setup will be led by a 48MP primary lens, along with an 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro and depth sensors. Additionally, the device might pack in a 5,000 mAh battery, along with Samsung's standard 25W charger.

Samsung Galaxy M22 expected price

The Galaxy M22 is a long-awaited device. While leaks about the device started to kick in as early as July 2021, they might be right. According to a previous report, the price of the Samsung Galaxy M22 was said to be EUR 239.90, which roughly translates to Rs. 20,800, for the 4/128GB model. As mentioned earlier, the design of the smartphone is expected to be like the Samsung Galaxy A22, which has already been launched in India in the month of June 2021. The device shall come with a quad-camera setup placed on the left side of the rear panel, along with a waterdrop notch on the front, along with three body colours: Blue, Black and White.

