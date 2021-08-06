Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Launch Close: Support Page Goes Live On Samsung India Website

Samsung has just released a budget smartphone; Samsung Galaxy M32 4G. They are coming up with a new boosted 5G version for this model called; Samsung Galaxy M32 5G. It has been reported that the launch might be coming a lot sooner than later as the support page for this particular model has already gone live on the website.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Support Page Goes Live before launch

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is going to be the upcoming 5G addition to Samsung's roster. The anticipation for this smartphone has been growing higher by the day and now the people know that the launch is imminent. On Samsung's Indian website, the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Support Page has already gone live before the release of the phone. The website has the support page under the model number SM-M326B, which is the model number set for Samsung Galaxy M32 5G.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Launch Date

As the support page is now live, the anticipation for the launch of this smartphone is increasing. Samsung hasn't provided an official Samsung Galaxy M32 5G launch date to the people. According to the reports, the 5g smartphone is expected to release around the first week of October. The launch date could be earlier, but the users will have to wait patiently for Samsung to release an official statement about Samsung Galaxy M32 5G India Launch.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Specification

As the launch comes closer, every user wishes to learn what the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G has under the hood. Samsung has not provided an official specification list for the upcoming smartphone. Check out the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G specification list according to the leaks and rumours. The smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC processor. The smartphone can have around 4-8GB of RAM. Other than that all that is known is the operating system of the smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will have Android 11 running on the device, paired with Samsung's in-house OneUI 3.0. A much more deep and expansive specification of the smartphone will be obtained when the release of the device comes closer.