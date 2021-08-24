Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Specifications Officially Released: Check Estimated Price And Launch

Samsung has successfully managed to generate a lot of excitement ahead of the release of their upcoming Samsung Galaxy M32 5G. The phone is supposed to be launched on August 25, and the Indian tech community is waiting for it to hit the markets. The South Korean electronic manufacturer has already uploaded a full list of Samsung Galaxy M32 5G specifications on their official website. But the users are curious about the pricing of this upcoming smartphone. So far, no official statement has been released by Samsung about the pricing and it is expected to be announced tomorrow. Here is all the information on the internet about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M32 specifications. Read more

Galaxy M32 5G specifications

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is supposedly getting a new waterdrop notch on its screen. The camera setup of the phone will be loaded with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel selfie camera. Developers are also planning to bring in the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC for seamless gaming and supporting heavy applications. The developers are also going to bring in a massive 5,000mAh battery, 6.5-inches HD+ TFT display 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and a fast 60Hz refresh rate. It will also be loaded with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage on the phone. No official statement has been released about the expandable storage option. Thus waiting in for the phone to be launched is a great option.

Galaxy M32 5G price in India (Expected)

The Indian market is currently waiting for the launch of a new update on the pricing of the phone. This will officially be released during the Galaxy M32 5G India launch date which is set as August 25. But after looking at the specifications released on Samsung’s website, the phone could be priced anywhere between Rs. 22,000 to Rs. 27,000. It seems like the company is trying to dominate the mid-range smartphone market with their new models. Just like the M32 5G, developers had recently launched a new F22 with a 6.4-inch AMOLED Infinity-O display that has a 90 Hz refresh rate. The phone is also powered by MediaTek Helio G80 that is powered with 4GB of RAM and multiple options of onboard storage. No other information has been released about the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G. But keep an eye out for updates on Samsung’s official social media handles.