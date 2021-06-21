Samsung Galaxy M32 Launch: The Binge Monster Has Arrived; Here's All You Need To Know

Samsung is one of the heavy hitters in the smartphone business. Unlike their competitors, Samsung creates smartphones of all types and uses. They created their Flagship series, they also have a mid-range series for the people and an affordable series of smartphones too. People can decide which type of Samsung phone best suits their budget and requirements thanks to this. The latest smartphone that Samsung is coming out with is the Samsung Galaxy M32 and many people want to learn more about it.

Samsung Galaxy M32 Launch

Samsung has released a new reasonable smartphone and it is called the Samsung Galaxy M32. This latest smartphone has been dubbed the Binge Monster by the company. The Samsung Galaxy M32 launch date has been set at June 28th. The company has partnered up with Amazon to provide people with the device. Numerous people have been wondering about the Samsung Galaxy M32 Price. There are two variants of the phone that people can choose from and they have been priced accordingly. The Samsung Galaxy M32 price has been set as INR 14,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB Storage variant and INR 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128 GB Storage Variant.

Samsung Galaxy M32 Specifications

Although the smartphone has been priced reasonably, it packs a lot of power under the hood. The Samsung Galaxy M32 specifications will help people learn what they are paying for. Check out the technical specifications for Samsung Galaxy M32 below:

Display

The Samsung Galaxy M32 has received the best display in its segment. It has an FHD+ sAMOLED Display. The name Binge Monster has been set for the smartphone because of its beautiful display. The people will receive a 90Hz refresh rate which will get rid of the motion blur. It has 800 nits in High Brightness Mode, providing the user with a 1.3X brighter display.

Battery

Another reason for naming it the Binge Monster is because of its monstrous battery. The Samsung Galaxy M32 features a 600mAh battery with a 15W fast charger. It boasts a battery life of up to 24 hours for internet usage, 25 hours of video playtime, 130 hours of music playtime, and 40 hours of voice call time.

Camera

The camera set up for the Samsung M32 is loaded with lenses. The smartphone has a rear quad lens setup, with a 64-megapixel main lens, 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth lens. The smartphone also features a 20-megapixel front camera to capture some stunning selfies.

Processor and Storage

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M32 has an Octa-core (2x2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6x1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) processor. There are two variants of the phone the people can purchase, a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant and a 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. The smartphone also has expandable storage of up to 1 TB. The phone will work on the base of One UI 3.1 and Android 11.

IMAGE: TECHYLOGY TWITTER