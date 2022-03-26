Samsung Galaxy M33 5G to launch in India on April 2, 2022: Check specifications here

Samsung is gearing up to launch yet another mid-range smartphone in India. On April 2, 2022, the South Korean company will reveal the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, which will come as the successor to Galaxy M32 5G. The launch date has been confirmed via the microsite of the smartphone on Amazon, which also highlights the key highlights. Keep reading to know more about the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India launch and specifications.

As mentioned earlier, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will be launched in India on April 2, 2022, at 12 PM noon. Recently, Samsung has launched quite a lot of mid-range and budget smartphones in the country. For instance, Samsung announced the Galaxy A53 5G, followed by two affordable devices called Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A23. The upcoming Galaxy M33 5G will be placed in the mid-range segment.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G specifications

The Amazon listing reveals only a few details about the upcoming Galaxy M33 5G. The microsite suggests that Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will feature a 'segment best 5nm processor' which could be the new Exynos 1280 SoC. This processor will be accompanied by up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Additionally, the smartphone will also support Samsung's RAM Plus technology.

Apart from that, the upcoming Galaxy smartphone will have a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 25W wired charging. However, like the recent Galaxy F23 5G, the Galaxy M33 5G would not come with a charger in the box. While Amazon reveals these details, there are a couple of rumours concerning the smartphone as well.

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is said to come with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display that supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. While the Amazon listing also reveals that the smartphone will feature a quad-camera, the resolution and type of these cameras are not specified yet. However, the device is tipped to feature a 50MP primary sensor, 5MP ultrawide sensor and two 2MP macro and depth sensors.

That being said, the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is currently available in India for Rs. 16,999. Hence, one can expect the price of Galaxy M33 5G to be higher. More details about the smartphone will surface post its launch on April 2, 2022. Stay tuned for more information about the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G and other tech news.