Samsung Galaxy M52 5G To Launch Soon: Is It A Rebranded Version Of Galaxy F52 5G?

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is said to be in the works, however, tech experts believe it is a rebranded version of Galaxy F52 5G. Know specs, price & more

Samsung is going to enter the market yet again with an incredible 5G smartphone offering called the Galaxy M52. The upcoming smartphone is said to be the rebranded version of Galaxy F52 5G that was launched in China a few days back. That is the reason why many fans have been wondering about the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G launch date, specs, price and more. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Samsung Galaxy M52 Specs (Expected)

  • RAM - 6 GB
  • Internal Memory - 128 GB 
  • Operating System - Android 11-based One UI 3.1 OS
  • Rear Camera - Tripple Rear camera setup; 
    • 64 MP, f/2.0 ISOCELL GW3 Primary Camera
    • 12 MP, f/2.2 Ultra-Wide Angle Camera
    • 5 MP, f/2.2 Depth
  • Front Camera - 32 MP, f/2.0 Front Camera
  • Battery - 7500 mAh Li-Polymer fast charging 25 W
  • Charging cable - Type-C charging
  • Screen Size - 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Resolutions - 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio
  • PPI - 396 PPI density
  • Refresh Rate - 90 Hz refresh rate
  • Sensors - Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
  • SIM Size - SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Samsung M52 Launch Date (Expected)

Galaxy M52 5G launch has not been announced officially, however, the rumours of Samsung Galaxy F52 5G being rebranded as Galaxy M52 5G has been making fans pretty excited. This is why many people are eager to know when the smartphone will hit the Indian markets. Nevertheless, the upcoming M series smartphone is still in the works and the date of launch is hard to predict. But, we can firmly say that the organisation is expected to launch in India soon.

Samsung M52 Price in India (Expected)

Expected to launch with a Tripple Rear Camera Setup, a 7500mAh battery and an Android 11-based One UI 3.1 operating system, Samsung Galaxy M52 is going to blow up the market. The smartphone brand has not yet revealed any information about the Galaxy M52 phone but it is said to come with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory. According to many tech enthusiasts and a report by GSMArenaSpecs.com, the expected Samsung Galaxy M52 price may be around $499 or Rs 36,500.

