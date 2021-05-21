Samsung Galaxy M52 5G To Launch Soon: Is It A Rebranded Version Of Galaxy F52 5G?

Samsung is going to enter the market yet again with an incredible 5G smartphone offering called the Galaxy M52. The upcoming smartphone is said to be the rebranded version of Galaxy F52 5G that was launched in China a few days back. That is the reason why many fans have been wondering about the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G launch date, specs, price and more. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Samsung Galaxy M52 Specs (Expected)

RAM - 6 GB

Internal Memory - 128 GB

Operating System - Android 11-based One UI 3.1 OS

Rear Camera - Tripple Rear camera setup; 64 MP, f/2.0 ISOCELL GW3 Primary Camera 12 MP, f/2.2 Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 5 MP, f/2.2 Depth

Front Camera - 32 MP, f/2.0 Front Camera

Battery - 7500 mAh Li-Polymer fast charging 25 W

Charging cable - Type-C charging

Screen Size - 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Resolutions - 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio

PPI - 396 PPI density

Refresh Rate - 90 Hz refresh rate

Sensors - Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

SIM Size - SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Samsung M52 Launch Date (Expected)

Galaxy M52 5G launch has not been announced officially, however, the rumours of Samsung Galaxy F52 5G being rebranded as Galaxy M52 5G has been making fans pretty excited. This is why many people are eager to know when the smartphone will hit the Indian markets. Nevertheless, the upcoming M series smartphone is still in the works and the date of launch is hard to predict. But, we can firmly say that the organisation is expected to launch in India soon.

Samsung M52 Price in India (Expected)

Expected to launch with a Tripple Rear Camera Setup, a 7500mAh battery and an Android 11-based One UI 3.1 operating system, Samsung Galaxy M52 is going to blow up the market. The smartphone brand has not yet revealed any information about the Galaxy M52 phone but it is said to come with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory. According to many tech enthusiasts and a report by GSMArenaSpecs.com, the expected Samsung Galaxy M52 price may be around $499 or Rs 36,500.

IMAGE: GALAXY M51 FLIPKART APP