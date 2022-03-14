Samsung Galaxy M53 5G leaked online: Check specifications and price here

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G has been one of the most popular mid-range smartphones in a while. It offers a large AMOLED display that supports up to 120Hz refresh rate, comes with a fast Snapdragon 778G chipset and has a decent camera system.

While it is the second smartphone in the Galaxy M50 series, leaks about the Galaxy M53 have started to surface on the internet. Keep reading to know more about the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G specifications and price.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G specifications (leaked)

According to The Pixel YouTube channel, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G will come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display that will support up to 120Hz of refresh rate. The design of the display will be very similar to previous smartphones in the series, Galaxy M52 and Galaxy M51, with a centrally located punch-hole display and minimal bezels on all sides. However, the back panel of the smartphone will be similar to Galaxy F62.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is said to feature the Dimensity 900 chipset. The smartphone recently appeared on the popular benchmarking platform Geekbench with the same processor. Along with the processor, the smartphone is said to come in two storage variants with 8GB/128GB of storage and 8GB/256GB of storage.

On the back panel, the smartphone will come with a quad-camera system. The primary camera on the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G will be a 108MP sensor. Other sensors on the smartphone include an 8MP ultrawide, and two 2MP macro and depth sensors. The front panel of the smartphone will feature a 32MP selfie shooter. For all-day battery life, the Galaxy M53 5G will feature a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G expected price

The price of the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is expected to be around $450, which roughly translates to Rs 34,500. It is important to note that the Galaxy M52 5G is currently being sold for Rs. 24,999 on Amazon. Additionally, both Galaxy M51 and the Galaxy M52 came with a Snapdragon processor, while the M53 5G is said to come with a MediaTek processor.

Stay tuned for more mobile news.