Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite India Launch Date Is January 21 

Samsung will launch the Galaxy Note 10 Lite in India on January 21. Samsung has started teasing the launch date on social media. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is rumored to cost Rs 35,990 in India – sitting below the Galaxy S10 Lite which is scheduled to arrive in India on January 23 likely as an online-exclusive.

Even though the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is a go for global markets, Samsung is yet to officially start selling the phone anywhere. Chances are India could be the one of the first few markets in the world to see the Galaxy Note 10 Lite in action which won’t be surprising since the phone seems to be geared towards emerging markets – especially India. There’s no doubt that at its speculative price, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite would be Samsung’s answer to the OnePlus 7T.

The most iconic Galaxy experience, now made more accessible to you. #GalaxyNote10Lite - launching on 21st Jan 2020. Get notified: https://t.co/wxlLNCXedl pic.twitter.com/2dqjYgl1wo — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) January 20, 2020

Speaking of specs, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a 6.7-inch 1080p+ Super AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. There’s a Galaxy Note 10-like centrally positioned punch hole cutout here. The phone is powered by an Exynos 9811 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. The dual-SIM phone runs Android 10-based One UI 2 software and is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support – there's no wireless charging though.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite has three rear cameras. There’s a 12MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture and OIS, a 12MP telephoto camera for 2x optical zoom with OIS, and another 12MP utrawide angle camera. On the front, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite has a 32MP camera.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is a ‘lite’ take on the flagship Galaxy Note 10. The phone in question will lie below the Galaxy vanilla Galaxy Note 10 in the lineup and it will bring Samsung’s marquee S-Pen to the masses. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is expected to be sold via both online and offline sales channels.

Elsewhere, Samsung will launch the Galaxy S10 Lite in India on January 23. The Galaxy S10 Lite is speculated to be an online-exclusive in India, and according to a recent IANS report, the phone in question will cost around Rs 40,000. The phone is likely to go on pre-order on January 23, with sales commencing sometime during the first week of February.

