Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Full Specs Leaked, Said To Launch In Next Few Days 

Samsung may have one more smartphone surprise up its sleeve before going into the new year 2020, so it seems. The Galaxy S10 Lite, which has been part of a great number of rumor mills over the few months, is apparently all set to launch in the next few days. The phone in question has already been spotted on benchmark website Geekbench and Brazil's Anatel certification website, as well as on the FCC, so we knew it was coming soon enough.

Full hardware specs of the long rumoured fifth Samsung Galaxy S10 phone have leaked online, possibly days before its official unveiling. The price has also leaked alongside. Everything taken into consideration, it seems the Galaxy S10 Lite will sit below the Galaxy S10e in Samsung’s Galaxy S10 lineup. But it will have some new and unique points, not seen in any of the existing Galaxy S10 phones.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite rumoured specs

Basis of the leak, the alleged Galaxy S10 Lite will come with a 6.7-inch 1080p+ Super AMOLED display with a Galaxy Note 10-like centrally positioned punch-hole cutout. This will house a 32MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. Under the hood, the Galaxy S10 Lite is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. The leak suggests the Galaxy S10 Lite will come with the SD855 in all regions including Europe where conventionally Samsung has gone with an Exynos counterpart.

The Galaxy S10 Lite is further said to come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which is said to be expandable by up to 1TB via a micro-SD card slot. The software inside will be Android 10-based One UI 2.0.

On to the cameras, the Galaxy S10 Lite will reportedly come with three rear cameras. There will be a 48MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture and a new type of OIS that Samsung will apparently call tilt-OIS or tOIS. This is said to compensate for hand movements, possibly better than conventional OIS, by letting the lens tilt a few degrees in different directions. No other Samsung phone has this feature yet. Elsewhere, the Galaxy S10 Lite is also said to pack a 12MP ultrawide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and another 5MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture.

Lastly, the Galaxy S10 Lite is said to come with a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

The leak suggests Samsung will launch the Galaxy S10 Lite in Europe at a price of Euros 680 which roughly translates to Rs 53,500. The phone will reportedly come in black, white and blue.

