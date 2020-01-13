Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite India Launch Date Is Jan 23, Expected To Cost Around Rs 40,000 

Samsung will launch the Galaxy S10 Lite in India on January 23, according to the product’s official listing on online retail website Flipkart. The Galaxy S10 Lite is speculated to be an online-exclusive in India, and according to a recent IANS report, the phone in question will cost around Rs 40,000. The phone is likely to go on pre-order on January 23, with sales commencing sometime during the first week of February.

Even though the Galaxy S10 Lite is a go for global markets, Samsung is yet to officially start selling the phone anywhere. Chances are India could be the one of the first few markets in the world to see the Galaxy S10 Lite in action which won’t be surprising since the Galaxy S10 Lite seems to be geared towards emerging markets – especially in India. There’s no doubt that at its speculative price, the Galaxy S10 Lite would be Samsung’s answer to the OnePlus 7T.

Speaking of specs, the Galaxy S10 Lite features a 6.7-inch 1080p+ Super AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. There’s a Galaxy Note 10-like centrally positioned punch hole cutout here. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage which is also expandable. The dual-SIM phone runs Android 10-based One UI 2 software and is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support – there's no wireless charging though.

The Galaxy S10 Lite has three rear cameras, one of which uses a high-resolution 48MP sensor. There’s also a 12MP ultrawide, and another 5MP sensor for macros or closeup shots. The Galaxy S10 Lite also comes with something called ‘super steady OIS’ for seemingly more stabilized videos. On the front, the Galaxy S10 Lite has a 32MP camera.

The Galaxy S10 Lite is a ‘lite’ take on the flagship Galaxy S10. The phone in question will lie below the Galaxy S10e in the lineup, its biggest USP being its high-end core hardware. The Galaxy S10 Lite will likely be accompanied by the Galaxy Note 10 Lite with reports suggesting it would go on pre-order in India as early as next week with availability from first week of February.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite India Price Tipped Ahead Of Launch