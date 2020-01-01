Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Tipped To Feature Punch-hole Display, Triple Rear Cameras

The alleged Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite smartphone could feature a punch-hole selfie camera and triple-camera setup on the back of the handset, as per the leaked user manual guide. The leaked document offers a glimpse of the design details of Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite including the front as well as the rear side of the handset.

The document hints at the puch-hole selfie camera on the front which can be seen placed in a similar position as that of the Galaxy Note 10. Flipping the handset to its rear, the device is expected to house three cameras at the back which is aligned vertically and positioned on the top-left edge of the back panel.

However, we are still waiting to hear more about the probable launch timeline of the Galaxy S10 Lite, which is expected to arrive soon given that the next-gen Galaxy S Series launch is around the corner. From whatever that is known so far, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is rumoured to sport a 6.7-inch 1080p+ Super AMOLED display. The handset is expected to house a 32MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Inside could be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. The possibility is that except for the US and European markets, the handset is likely to feature an SD855 equivalent Exynos counterpart. The Galaxy S10 Lite is said to come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which is said to be expandable by up to 1TB via a micro-SD card slot. On the software front, the device is highly likely to be equipped with Android 10-based One UI 2.0.

In terms of the cameras, the Galaxy S10 Lite will reportedly come with three rear cameras. There will be a 48MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture and a new type of OIS. Furthermore, the Galaxy S10 Lite is also said to pack a 12MP ultrawide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and another 5MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture.

According to the on-going leaks and rumours, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S10 Lite in Europe at a price of Euros 680 which roughly translates to Rs 53,500. The phone will reportedly come in black, white and blue.