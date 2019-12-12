Samsung Galaxy S11 Tipped To Launch On Feb 18, Clamshell Foldable Likely To Tag Along 

According to serial tipster Ice Universe, Samsung may launch its next Galaxy S phone(s), aka Galaxy S11, on February 18 in San Francisco, USA. Also, likely to lag along is Samsung’s next foldable, more precisely, a clamshell foldable, a concept the company briefly showed off at its recently concluded annual developer conference. This falls in line with Samsung’s usual scheme of things – although a previous tip suggested Samsung may launch the Galaxy S11 on February 11. Samsung had launched the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Fold on February 21 earlier this year.

The tipster calls the February 18 launch window for the Galaxy S11 and the clamshell foldable as ‘tentative’ which means it’s not definite, but it could be close.

Rumors: Samsung Electronics is tentatively launching the Galaxy S11 series and clamshell foldable phones in San Francisco, USA on February 18, 2020. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 11, 2019

The Galaxy S11 is rumoured to come in three sizes and as many as five variants with the top-end Galaxy S11+ being 5G-only.

Samsung Galaxy S11 rumoured specs

The Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11+ phones will reportedly come with 120Hz screens – Samsung will be calling them SAMOLED which seems plausible since the company has already filed a patent at the Korean Intellectual Property Office for a ‘SAMOLED’ moniker in the Smartphone Displays category. The Galaxy S11e may have to do with a conventional 60Hz panel.

Coming to core hardware, the Galaxy S11 is tipped to pack Samsung’s Exynos 990 processor. There will be Galaxy S11 versions with Qualcomm equivalent, that is Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, as is usually the case with these phones. All the three Galaxy S11 phones are also said to support 25W fast charging – with Samsung tipped to bundle a compliant charger in the box.

The top-end Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11+ phones are said to come with quad rear cameras consisting of a 108MP main camera and a 48MP telephoto camera for 10x lossless zoom and 100x hybrid zoom. The other two cameras remain a mystery for now.

As for its next foldable, all we know is that device would fold in the middle like a clamshell, sort of like the Moto Razr 2019.

“This brand-new form factor that we’re now exploring will not only easily fit in your pocket, but it also changes the way you use your phone,” Sally Hyesoon Jeong, who is head of Framework R&D Group at Samsung's mobile communications, said while showing off the mock-up foldable flip phone on stage at the company’s annual developer conference keynote. No further details – hardware, possible pricing – have been shared.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: The 'everything Phone' Reinvented