Samsung Galaxy S20 FE India Launch: What Is The Price Of This Smartphone In India?

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Launch in India

In India, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available in a single 8GB/128GB memory configuration for INR55,999 ($765/€650). The device comes with an Rs 8,000 instant cashback bid, bringing the effective price down to Rs 47,999. Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, and Cloud White are the new colour choices. Samsung's official India site, Samsung Exclusive Stores, Amazon.in, and leading retail outlets across the country sell them in Cloud Navy, Cloud Mint, and Cloud Lavender colours.

The Snapdragon 865 is at the heart of the Galaxy S20 FE 5G, unlike its 4G equivalent, which is powered by the Exynos 990 SoC. The rest of the specs are the same on both phones, so you'll get a 6.5-inch 120Hz FullHD+ AMOLED screen with a fingerprint reader and a punch hole for the 32-megapixel selfie camera. The S20 FE 5G comes with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 25W charging and a triple camera setup on the back ( 12MP primary, 12MP ultrawide, and 8MP telephoto units)

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Specifications

General Quick Charging - Yes Sim Slots - Dual SIM, GSM+GSM Front Camera - 32 MP Sim Size - SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid) Network - 5G: Supported by device (network not rolled-out in India), 4G: Available (supports Indian bands), 3G: Available, 2G: Available Rear Camera - 12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP Operating System - Android v11 Launch Date - March 31, 2021 (Official) Price In India - Rs. 51,400

Processor Chipset - Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+) Graphics - Adreno 650 Processor - Octa-core (1x2.84 GHz Kryo 585 & 3x2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 585) Architecture - 64 bit Ram - 6 GB

Other Waterproof - Yes, Water resistant, IP68 Ruggedness - Dust Proof Colours - Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, Cloud White

Display Display Types - AMOLED Infinity-O Aspect Ratio - 20:9 Bezelless Display - Yes, with punch-hole display Pixel Density - 405 ppi Screen To Body Ratio Calculated - 84.8% % Screen Size - 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) Refresh Rate - 120 Hz Screen Resolution - 1080 x 2400 Pixels Touch Screen - Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Camera Camera Setup - Single Camera Features - Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus Image Resolution - 4000 x 3000 Pixels Video Recording - 3840x2160 @ 30 fps Front Camera Resolution - 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.74", 0.8µm



