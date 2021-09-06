Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Design, Expected Specs Leaked Online; Read To Know More

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been in the rumour mill for a long time now. According to the recent buzz, the upcoming Fan Edition smartphone from Samsung will be launched in October this year. However, other leaks suggest that the launch event may happen on 8 September. Most recently, a quick start guide of Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE 5G to be sold through Cricket Wireless, a US carrier, was leaked online. Keep reading to know more.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G quick start guide

The quick start guide for Samsung Galaxy S21 FE shows that the smartphone will be offered by Cricket Wireless and hints at an its imminent launch. The guide confirms crucial information about the device, including images. The quick start guide was leaked soon after the user manual for the smartphone was leaked online. The user manual reveals that Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will come with a high refresh rate, ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and an IP68 waterproof display.

According to the image of the smartphone included in the quick start guide, there is a punch-hole display on the front screen, along with think bezels on all the sides. A triple rear camera setup on the rear panel, along with an LED flash and Samsung branding is visible in the image as well. That being said, the guide offers other basic information such as how to set up the smartphone, how to send messages, emails, and personalise the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G expected specs

According to a Google Play Console listing, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G might come with Snapdragon 888, the 2021 flagship from Qualcomm. However, a Geekbench listing spotted by MySmartPrice unveils that the smartphone will also have an Exynos version, as is the case with Samsung's previous flagships. Galaxy S21 FE's single-core score in the Geekbench test, along with the Exynos processor is 1,084 and in the multi-core test is 3,316 points.

The smartphone is believed to come with a 6.4" AMOLED display, with a 120Hz refresh rate. Reports also mention that there will be four colours for customers to chose from- Blue, Grey, Violet, Green and White, As far as the battery is concerned, the device might feature a 4,500 mAh brick. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is one of the most anticipated smartphones this year, as it offers flagship-level specifications at an affordable price.