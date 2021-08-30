Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Tipped To Launch On 8 September, 2021; Expected Specs And Price

Samsung Galaxy FE (Fan Edition) has been a successful series of smartphones. Generally, the devices come with flagship-level specifications at aggressive price tags. While the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was no different, Samsung has recently confirmed that it will be launching Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in near future. The smartphone is going to be an affordable iteration of the Galaxy S21 and will take the Fan Edition lineup ahead this year.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE release date tipped ahead of official announcement

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was said to launch alongside Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 on 11 August 2021. However, the South Korean tech giant could not do so amid the ongoing chip shortage, according to a report by Phonearena. According to a tipster who goes by the name Mauri QHD on Twitter, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might launch on 8 September 2021. Another tweet by Max Weinbach suggests that the company is preparing for a product launch, as Weinbach shares a snap of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G branding, at what looks like a Samsung Store.

S21 FE

Sept 8



this source is right often, but i can never share those leaks (too risky)this is one of those rare ones that i actually can.

he got it from a Sammy representative like usual,but says that personally he would wait to see🧂

im not 1st but since it comes from Sammy.. — Mauri QHD (@MauriQHD) August 27, 2021

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications (expected)

A recent Google Play Console listing has revealed a lot about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.4" display clocked at 120Hz. Samsung's displays are one of the best in the class, so that would not be an area of concern for the Galaxy S21 FE. Alongside, the smartphone might feature a triple rear camera setup with a 32MP primary sensor, 12MP ultrawide sensor and an 8MP telephoto lens for taking zoomed photos. The listing also suggests that the device will come packed with a 4,370mAh battery.

Additionally, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G will offer at least 128GB of RAM for the variant with 8GB of storage. Since the S20 FE came in multiple colour options, the S21 FE might be available in colours including White, Green, Cyan, Violet and Blue. Further, reports also suggest that the smartphone will be priced less than the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which was launched for $699. If that happens, the Galaxy S21 FE will directly compete with the OnePlus 9 and iPhone 12 series.