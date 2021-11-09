Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy S22 series launch date tipped, read details

Samsung launched two foldable smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked event conducted in August 2021. Unlike every year, the company did not launch their flagship Android devices - Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series. However, the South Korean company might be planning to launch a few smartphones early next year. Keep reading to know more about leaked launch dates of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and the Samsung Galaxy S22 series.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be the successor for the successful Galaxy S20 FE that offers premium specifications at an affordable price point. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series is the company's top-of-the-line Android flagship that will come with the latest processor, Samsung's Super AMOLED panel and an aggressive camera setup. Both the S21 FE and the S22 series are expected to launch in January and February respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE release date (expected)

According to Jon Prosser, who has had a successful track record, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might be launched on January 4, 2022. Further, the smartphone is predicted to go on sale from January 11, 2022. Since the Consumer Electronics Show in 2022 will begin on January 5, 2022, there is a possibility that Samsung will announce the smartphone in the media keynotes before the event. However, readers shall keep in mind that Samsung has not confirmed the launch of the smartphone yet and take this information with a pinch of salt.

Samsung Galaxy S22 release date (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is tipped to be launched on February 8, 2022. The smartphone will be available for pre-orders the same day and deliveries might begin from February 18, 2022. The Galaxy S22 will be a series of smartphones that is most likely to contain three models - the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Most recently Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra images were leaked online. The photographs appear to be live images of the smartphone, which might include S Pen support. The images also revealed a radical design change for the rear camera panel. Samsung might ditch the huge camera bump customers have seen in the Galaxy S21 series and go for a flat-back design.

Image: SAMSUNG.COM