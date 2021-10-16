Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Expected To Hit Markets In January 2022; See Details

Samsung Galaxy S FE smartphone series has been a huge success in almost all global markets. The latest smartphone in the series, Galaxy S20 FE 5G has recently been up for sale and the company was offering the smartphone at half its original price. Equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G processor, a 6.5" 120 Hz Super AMOLED display and a 12MP triple rear camera. That being said, the South Korean company has another FE series smartphone in the Galaxy S lineup, which might be launched soon.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been in the rumour mill for quite some time. Leaks regarding the smartphone have been floating around since the middle of 2021. While the smartphone was expected to launch at the Galaxy Unpacked Event Part 2 scheduled to be held on October 20, 2021, another leak suggests that the smartphone will not be launched until January 2022. The smartphone is supposed to be launched as the successor of the Galaxy S20 FE 5G, which was launched in September 2020.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch date tipped to be postponed

According to Jon Prosser, the Galaxy S21 FE will be launched next year on January 11, 2022. Max Weinbach has also confirmed the leak in the comments section of the tweet. While Samsung is still expected to conduct the Galaxy Unpacked Event Part 2 on October 20, 2021, the company has yet not revealed the details of the products that might be launched. While Galaxy S21 FE was one of the anticipated devices, it seems like the launch would not take place until next year

According to earlier leaks, the Galaxy S21 FE might come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, along with a 6.4" 120Hz Super AMOLED display. Additionally, the official support page of Samsung's German website has also listed the smartphone along with the model number SM-G990B/DS. It has also appeared on certification sites such as 3C and US Federal Communications Commission, revealing its fast-charging capacity. The smartphone is also said to come with a 4,500 mAh battery. However, as and when the smartphone will launch, Samsung should get a decent response from it.