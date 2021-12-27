Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Listed On Walmart For $699 Ahead Of Launch; Check Specifications

The hype around Samsung Galaxy S21 FE does not seem to cease. While an unboxing video recently confirmed the specifications and design of the device, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was recently spotted on Walmart, revealing the price of the smartphone. The Walmart listing of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE did not contain any images. Instead, the listing contains specifications and pricing of the smartphone. From what it looks like, the Walmart listing could have accidentally been published.

According to the Walmart listing of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, the 128GB variant of the smartphone is priced at $699. In absence of other details, it is being speculated that the variant will come with 6GB of RAM. While the price of the 256GB variant of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE did not appear on Walmart, it could be priced at $749, considering the pattern followed by Samsung with the previous Galaxy S FE series smartphones. Have a look at the Walmart listing attached below (via Gizmochina). Walmart is also selling a plethora of Samsung Galaxy S21 accessories, including phone covers, charging cables and more.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE tipped to be available immediately after launch

According to the known tipster @_snoopytech_, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is already available in a lot of countries ahead of its official launch. Additionally, the upset also claims that the smartphone is up for pre-order in France. It is quite possible as recently, a YouTuber got hands on the retail packaging of the upcoming smartphone and uploaded a complete unboxing video, including the details of the device, camera samples and more details. It would also mean that the smartphone will be available to purchase immediately after its announcement, which is expected to happen during CES 2022.

Even accessories are selling already pic.twitter.com/pbgrTm7l00 — Snoopy (@_snoopytech_) December 25, 2021

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications

According to the recent Samsung Galaxy S21 FE unboxing video, the smartphone might come with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a higher refresh rate of 120Hz. A punch hole placed centrally on the display will house the front-facing camera on the smartphone. On the rear panel, the smartphone has a triple camera setup which consists of a 12MP OIS main camera, along with a 12 MP ultrawide sensor and a 12MP telephoto sensor (with OIS). The front camera is said to be a 32MP selfie shooter.

Under the hood, the smartphone might have a 4500 mAh battery which is said to support 25W charging. However, the charging rate shall not be termed as fast charging for an Android flagship release in 2022. There are entry-level smartphones that come with twice the charging speed. Nevertheless, connectivity features on the smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi and USB-C for charging. Below attached is a leaked image of the smartphone.