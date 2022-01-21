Samsung Galaxy S21 FE receives huge discount on Amazon, check prices

All four variants of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE have received a huge discount on Amazon India. Samsung launched the Galaxy S21 FE 5G On January 4, 2022. At the time of launch, the base variant of the device with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage was priced at Rs. 54,999. Further, the top model of the device with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage was available at Rs. 58,999. Keep reading to know more about the discounted price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

As of January 21, 2022, at 08:05 pm IST, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (8/128GB) is available at Rs. 49,999, which is a Rs. 5,000 discount from the original listed price. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (8/256GB) is available at Rs. 53,999, which is also an Rs. 5,000 discount from the original price. On top of the discounted price, Amazon is also giving an additional 10% discount on credit cards on Bank of Baroda, with an upper limit of Rs. 1,250 and on American Express credit cards with an upper limit of Rs. 1,500.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G specifications

As revealed by multiple leaks in the past month, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G has a 6.4" FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen also has a 240 Hz touch sampling rate. On the inside, the smartphone will feature two different chipsets, based on the region they are being sold in - Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and Exynos 2100. Both the processors are octa-core and provide flagship-level performance. As of now, the smartphone has been announced in two storage models: an 8/128GB model and an 8/256GB variant.

Confirmed by the official announcement, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has a triple rear camera setup on the plastic back panel, including a 12MP ultrawide lens, a 12MP wide-angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens. On the front panel, the smartphone has a 32MP selfie shooter located inside a punch hole in the center of the screen. Connectivity options on the smartphone include a USB-C port, NFC, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and 4G/5G. The smartphone will be available to purchase around the world from January 11, 2022. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G price begins from $699, which roughly translates to Rs. 52,000.

(Image: SAMSUNG)