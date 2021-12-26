Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications confirmed, unboxing video surfaces online

An unboxing video of the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been uploaded on YouTube. The video was published on December 23, 2021, by a YouTube channel called HDblog. The video is titled Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Unboxing and hands-on and seems to showcase a working Galaxy S21 FE, While Samsung has not officially revealed the smartphone yet, there have been a lot of reports and rumours and about it.

According to Jon Prosser, who has had a successful track record, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might be launched on January 4, 2022. Further, the smartphone is predicted to go on sale from January 11, 2022. Since the Consumer Electronics Show in 2022 will begin on January 5, 2022, there is a possibility that Samsung will announce the smartphone in the media keynotes before the event. However, readers shall keep in mind that Samsung has not confirmed the launch of the smartphone yet and take this information with a pinch of salt.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE unboxing video reveals the upcoming smartphone

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE unboxing video provides a closer look at the retail packaging of the box. The box in the video is white in colour, with a huge S printed on the upper side. Apart from it, it does not contain earphones or a charger. The unboxing video showcases the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in action. Along with a 6.4" AMOLED display, the smartphone appears to be compact when compared to other Samsung flagships. The model shown in the video is black in colour and features a triple rear camera (with a subtle camera bump).

The bottom panel of the device contains a Type-C port for charging, a speaker grill and the SIM slot. The right edge of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has the volume rockers and the power button. The video also shows how the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE looks when kept alongside the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. On the front, the smartphone contains minimal bezels along with a punch-hole display. The video is embedded at the bottom of the article, and it also contains a few camera samples. Additionally, the smartphone runs on Android 12 based on Samsung's OneUI.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications

According to the recent Samsung Galaxy S21 FE unboxing video, the smartphone might come with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a higher refresh rate of 120Hz. A punch hole placed centrally on the display will house the front-facing camera on the smartphone. On the rear panel, the smartphone has a triple camera setup which consists of a 12MP OIS main camera, along with a 12 MP ultrawide sensor and a 12MP telephoto sensor (with OIS). The front camera is said to be a 32MP selfie shooter.

Under the hood, the smartphone might have a 4500 mAh battery which is said to support 25W charging. However, the charging rate shall not be termed as fast charging for an Android flagship release in 2022. There are entry-level smartphones that come with twice the charging speed. Nevertheless, connectivity features on the smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi and USB-C for charging. Below attached is a leaked image of the smartphone.