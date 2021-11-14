Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications leaked online along with images

Most recently, leaks about Samsung Galaxy S21 FE have been surfacing on the internet. According to Jon Prosser, who has had a successful track record, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might be launched on January 4, 2022. Further, the smartphone is predicted to go on sale from January 11, 2022. Since the Consumer Electronics Show in 2022 will begin on January 5, 2022, there is a possibility that Samsung will announce the smartphone in the media keynotes before the event.

In the latest report by CoinBRS, the official images and specifications of the smartphone have been leaked allegedly. According to the report, the smartphone is expected to arrive in a similar configuration as the predecessor, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. The device is expected to come in two models for different markets in the globe, one with Snapdragon 888 and the other with Samsung's flagship processor, the Exynos 2100.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leaked specifications

As mentioned earlier, there might be two models of the smartphone that will be released in different regions around the world. The model with Exynos 2100 chipset will have Mali G78 GPU and the model with Snapdragon 888 chipset will have Adreno 660 GPU. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE with Snapdragon processor might be paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There might be another model with lesser storage and memory. Additionally, the smartphone will run on Android 11.

Out of the box, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might come with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a higher refresh rate of 120Hz. A punch hole placed centrally on the display will house the front-facing camera on the smartphone. On the rear panel, the smartphone might have a 64MP primary camera, along with a depth sensor and ultra-wide sensor. The front camera is said to be a 32MP selfie shooter.

Under the hood, the smartphone might have a 4500 mAh battery which is said to support 15W charging. However, the charging rate shall not be termed as fast charging for an Android flagship release in 2022. There are entry-level smartphones that come with twice the charging speed. Nevertheless, connectivity features on the smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi and USB-C for charging. Below attached is a leaked image of the smartphone.