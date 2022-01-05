Samsung Galaxy S21 FE vs Galaxy S20 FE: How good is the new smartphone?

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G was finally launched on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, after months of hype and rumours. Previously, the smartphone has appeared in multiple leaks and unboxing videos, practically revealing every single detail. It comes as a successor to the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G launched back in 2020. However, how does the smartphone hold up to its predecessor and what are the improvements? Keep reading to find out.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE vs Galaxy S20 FE

Screen

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE features a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The screen has a touch sampling rate of 240Hz and supports HDR10+ content. The pixel density on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's display is 411 pixels per inch and it also sports the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The display on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED and supports a 120Hz refresh rate.

Performance

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE features a relatively newer Snapdragon 888 5G processor that is based on 5nm technology. It is an octa-core processor that comes with the Adreno 660 GPU. Whereas, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes with a Snapdragon 865 5G processor which is based on 7nm technology. It is an octa-core processor that comes with Adreno 650 GPU. For reference, the processor on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is about 20% faster than that of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. The storage models of both smartphones are similar, starting from the 8/128GB model.

Camera

The camera system on both smartphones is similar in all aspects. Both the smartphones feature a 26mm 12MP primary lens with f/1.8 and optical image stabilisation. Then there is a 76mm 8MP telephoto lens that offers up to 3x optical zoom. Then there is a 13mm 12MP wide-angle lens with f/2.2. The front camera on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and the Galaxy S20 FE is a 32MP sensor. The battery capacity on both smartphones is similar as well: 4,500 mAh.

Price

In India, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has been recently available at Rs. 34,990 during the Amazon Great Indian Sale, which roughly translates to $470. However, the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is priced at $699 in the international market. For a Fan Edition smartphone that is supposed to bridge the gap between the mid-tier and flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G is priced slightly on the higher side.