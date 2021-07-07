Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Spotted On Various Websites: Might Come With 6.4" AMOLED Display

The Samsung Galaxy Fan Edition devices are known for their aggressive pricing and extensive specifications. One of the most anticipated devices in the lineup is Samsung Galaxy S21 FE which has been recently spotted on the TENAA certification website. While there are no official details on the device yet, the certification reveals a few Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications. Keep reading to know more.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications (expected)

According to an alleged TENAA certification, the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE might come with a 6.4" AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The TENAA also reported that the expected smartphone might ship with a 4,370mAh battery. Along with it, a 3C listing suggests that the smartphone will carry the model number SM-G9900. Additionally, the FCC website had recently spotted a smartphone with model number SM-G990U. The difference in model numbers might be due to different variants that Samsung launched for different markets throughout the world.

Besides TENAA, the model spotted on Geekbench was numbered SM-G990B. The listing claims that Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and 8GB of RAM. A tipster who goes by the name OnLeaks recently shared some renders and claimed that the Galaxy S21 FE will come with a 6.4" screen which is similar to what other reports have claimed. Nevertheless, the device is expected to be launched in the month of August, along with Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 and other Samsung accessories. The smartphone might be available in four colours, black, white, olive and violet.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price is not known as of now as there is no official information about the smartphone. However, a Korean publication called Herald predicted the price of the smartphone to be between Rs. 45,900 and Rs. 52,500 (price converted to INR). However, it will be interesting to see whether the Indian variant of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE comes with an Exynos or Snapdragon processor. The current prevailing smartphone in the FE lineup, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes with a Snapdragon 865 processor, 6.5" display and a 4,500 mAh battery and is priced at Rs. 47,999.

IMAGE: TECHHOUSEJA INSTAGRAM