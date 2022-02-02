Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus release date delayed to March, suggests leak

Quick links:
Image: @evleaks/Twitter
While Samsung is about to hold the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 9, 2022, the company has not confirmed the devices that will be launched at the event, nor the release date of those devices. However, massive leaks all over the internet suggest that Samsung will be revealing the Galaxy S22 series on the day of launch. With that being said, a new leak suggests that the launch timeline of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be delayed as the South Korean company is facing some supply chain issues.
According to a known tipster Jon Prosser, there will be a delay in the public release of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. The tipster notes that the Samsung Galaxy S22 series of smartphones will be up for pre-orders after they are launched on Fen. 9, 2022. However, the only smartphone that will be available to purchase in February will be Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is said to be available from Feb. 25, 2022.
The other two smartphones in the Galaxy S22 series: Galaxy S22 Plus and vanilla Galaxy S22 were previously rumoured to go on sale along with the Galaxy S22 Ultra. But now, the release date (day of availability for purchase without pre-order) of these smartphones is said to be pushed back to March 11, 2022. These leaks come a day after marketing material for the upcoming smartphones surfaced on the internet, revealing the complete set of specifications for each smartphone in the Galaxy S22 series.
