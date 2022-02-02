Last Updated:

Samsung Galaxy S22 And Galaxy S22 Plus Release Date Delayed To March, Suggests Leak

The release date (day of availability for purchase without pre-order) of Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus is said to be pushed back to March 2022.

Written By
Shikhar Mehrotra
Image: @evleaks/Twitter


While Samsung is about to hold the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 9, 2022, the company has not confirmed the devices that will be launched at the event, nor the release date of those devices. However, massive leaks all over the internet suggest that Samsung will be revealing the Galaxy S22 series on the day of launch. With that being said, a new leak suggests that the launch timeline of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be delayed as the South Korean company is facing some supply chain issues. 

According to a known tipster Jon Prosser, there will be a delay in the public release of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. The tipster notes that the Samsung Galaxy S22 series of smartphones will be up for pre-orders after they are launched on Fen. 9, 2022. However, the only smartphone that will be available to purchase in February will be Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is said to be available from Feb. 25, 2022. 

The other two smartphones in the Galaxy S22 series: Galaxy S22 Plus and vanilla Galaxy S22 were previously rumoured to go on sale along with the Galaxy S22 Ultra. But now, the release date (day of availability for purchase without pre-order) of these smartphones is said to be pushed back to March 11, 2022. These leaks come a day after marketing material for the upcoming smartphones surfaced on the internet, revealing the complete set of specifications for each smartphone in the Galaxy S22 series.

Upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 specifications (leaked)

  • Samsung Galaxy S22: the smartphone is leaked to come with a 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. On the back, it will have a triple camera setup featuring a 50MP primary lens, 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP telephoto lens. The front camera on the device is a 10MP shooter. Under the hood, the smartphone will feature Exynos 2200 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, along with 8GB of RAM and 128/256GB of storage. It is also said to feature a 3,700 mAh battery.
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: the smartphone could come with a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The camera units, processor and storage options will be the same as that of the Samsung Galaxy S22. The battery on Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is said to be 4,500 mAh. 
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: the smartphone may come with a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display. It will also support S-Pen and feature a 5,000 mAh battery. On the rear panel, the smartphone has a quad-camera setup, with a 108MP primary lens, 12MP ultra-wide lens and two 10MP telephoto lenses for 3X and 10X optical zoom. Processors remain to be the same on this device, the only exception being a higher 12GB RAM and a 512GB storage variant. 

Image: @evleaks/Twitter

