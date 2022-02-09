Samsung Galaxy S22 And Galaxy S22+ Launched: Check Specifications, Price And Other Details

South Korean tech giant, Samsung, on Wednesday, unveiled a set of new products during their Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event 2022. Samsung unveiled the most note-worthy Galaxy devices. They revealed that their next generation of Galaxy S, including Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra, will bring the best features of the Samsung Galaxy experience together into one incredible, epic device.

Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ and S22 Ultra were officially launched on February 9 at Samsung Unpacked live event. The pair of sub-flagships are also slightly smaller than their predecessors, which is particularly crucial for the Vanilla Galaxy S22. The Galaxy S22 and S22+ share the same chipset options. Depending on the market, one will either get a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, or a 4nm Exynos 2200- both feature an octa-core processor with one Cortex-X2 core, three Cortex-A710 cores, and four Cortex-A510 ones.

Both- Galaxy S22 and S22+ come in 8/128GB and 8/256GB configurations. The cameras are also shared between the Galaxy S22 pair. The main one is the 50MP Samsung GN5 with a 1/1.57" imager with 1.0µm pixels that binns to a 12.5MP final snap with 2.0µm pixels. There is also a 12MP 13mm ultrawide camera in front of a 1/2.55" 1.4µm sensor without autofocus. There is also a 3x zoom camera with a 10MP sensor, not the 64MP digital zoom unit of the predecessors. For selfies, both have a 10MP fixed-focus camera.

The Galaxy S22 is fitted with a 6.1-inch Dynamix AMOLED 2X that is brighter and smarter with its refresh rate. It can reach a peak brightness of 1,300 nits and can adapt its refresh rate between 10Hz and 120Hz. Skipping 01" compared to the S21's display has allowed its latest model to shave 5mm of length, 0.6mm width and 0.3mm thickness, however, it weighs about the same.

Battery-wise, the Galaxy S22 has a smaller 3,700mAh battery, in comparison to its predecessor's 4,000mAh. It charges at the same maximum rate of 25W. The Samsung Galaxy S22+ has a bigger 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display that dynamically refreshes between 10Hz and 120Hz, however, achieves a higher 1750 nits of brightness. Its battery is bigger at 4,500mAh, with faster 45W wired charging. The S22+ also has Wi-Fi 6E, while the S22 only goes up to Wi-Fi 6.

Both the new Galaxy models come with Android 12 and OneUI 4.1 out of the box. Unsurprisingly, both the new Galaxies have 5G versions. They are IP68 waterproof and use Samsung's ultrasonic fingerprint for biometric authentication.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Price

Samsung Galaxy S22 price starts at $799 (roughly Rs. 59,800), while the Samsung Galaxy S22+ starts at $999 (roughly Rs. 74,700). The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will carry an initial price tag of $1,199 (roughly Rs. 89,700). Both the models are available for pre-order starting today, February 9, with actual shipments expected from February 25. The two models come in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green and Pink Gold across third party retailers, while additional Cream, Graphite, Sky Blue and Violet options will be available to those who order via Samsung.com.

Image: Twitter/@stufflistings