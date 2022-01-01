Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra colour options revealed in render

Samsung Galaxy S22 series is expected to hit markets soon. Ahead of the launch, there are tons of speculations and leaks surrounding the gadget doing rounds on the internet. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series will contain three smartphones, including vanilla Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra. While a lot of information about these smartphones is already known, a recent leak has revealed the colour options for the Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra. Keep reading to know more about the colour options and detailed renders of the upcoming flagship smartphone series from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy S22 renders suggest four colours

The Samsung Galaxy S22 renders have been exclusively revealed by 91Mobiles. As seen in the renders, the device will feature a centrally located hole-punch that will house the front camera. The renders also suggest that Samsung might go with flat displays on the Galaxy S22 series. Like other smartphones, the Galaxy S22 series will have the power and the volume buttons on the right edge. On the back panel, the smartphone has a flushed camera bump with three sensors. The colours as revealed in the renders are Pink Gold, Phantom Black, Green and Phantom White.

Image: 91Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra renders reveal new colours

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will come with a radical design change over its predecessor. The most striking change of all is the flat back design. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature four camera sensors on the back panel without a bump. Apparently, all the camera sensors will be fit inside the back panel, with a slight curvature that might extend out. Additionally, the Galaxy S22 Ultra renders have surfaced with an S-Pen. Upon looking at the renders of the front view, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra resembles the Galaxy Note series. There are four colour options, including Phantom White, Phantom Black, Burgundy and Green. Have a look at the four colours options below.

Image: 91Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications (expected)

Previous reports have suggested that the smartphone may feature the latest Snapdragon 898 processor (a.k.a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) and Exynos 2200 for different markets. The Galaxy S22 Ultra variant listed on the Geekbench 4 had 10GB of RAM and was running on Android 12. Samsung also has a layer of OneUI 4.0 on top of the Android OS. Samsung offers a decent UI experience on their smartphone, with plenty of customization and an easy-to-use interface.

On the front, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is supposed to have a 6.8" AMOLED display along with a 120Hz refresh rate. Besides, the smartphone is also said to pack a large 5,000 mAh battery which will support 45W fast charging. Design renders leaked in the past also suggest that the smartphone will have a 108MP primary camera, along with ultrawide and two telephoto lenses. More information will be available in the coming time.