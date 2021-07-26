Samsung Galaxy S22 Leaks Hint At A 65W Fast Charging Feature: Learn More About The Phone

Samsung Galaxy S22 will be the non-folding flagship smartphone that is supposed to be released soon. Many data miners and experts of the tech community have released some rumours and speculations about these new phones. A number of leaks and speculations suggest that the phone could get a 65W fast charging feature. The users have constantly been trying to find some information about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 Fast Charging. To help them, here is all the information on the internet about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 phones. Read more

Samsung Galaxy S22 Fast Charging

A recent leak on Twitter claims that the new Samsung Galaxy S22 phones will have 65W fast charging. The leak was shared by Tron (@FrontTron) the makers have already started testing the 65W fast charging for Rainbow RGB. The RGB is a short form for the vanilla Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra, respectively. Speculations also suggest that the 6sW charging adapter will not be included with the phone. Like Apple, Samsung users might also have to buy these new fast-charging adapters for their users. Keep in mind that this information has not been confirmed officially by the makers. No other leaks have surfaced on the internet about these fast charging options on the internet.

Samsung Galaxy S series model numbers and leaks

Another popular leak from SamMobile claims to have released the model numbers for this new Samsung Galaxy S22 phone. They claim that the vanilla Galaxy S22 will get SM-S901x model number, the Galaxy S22+ will get SM-S906x as their model number and the Galaxy S22 Ultra will get the model number SM-S908x. They also claim that the phones will be able to support 5G internet connections and could be launched in January 2022. Other speculation by the tech community had also suggested that Samsung could join hands with Olympus to develop the cameras for their upcoming Samsung Galaxy flagship smartphones. There would be a three-camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 12-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom. No other information has been released about this phone. Keep an eye out for any updates on Samsung's social media handles.