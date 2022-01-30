Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Ultra models may come with 45W fast charging

Samsung is all set to hold its Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event on February 9, 2022. The company is also accepting reservations for the upcoming Galaxy smartphone and Galaxy tablet. However, Samsung has still not confirmed the launch of the Galaxy S22 series in the upcoming event. Although, leaks and rumours about the Galaxy S22 series are flooding the internet, hinting that Samsung might finally reveal the Android flagships soon. That being said, the latest piece of information is about the charging speed of Samsung's upcoming flagships.

According to a website called Nashvillechatterclass.com, all the smartphones in the Galaxy S22 lineups passed through 3C certification with support for 25W charging. However, Denmark's certification organization DEMKO has certified the Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra with support for 45W fast charging. Building upon that, it can be speculated that the Plus and Ultra models in the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will come with different charging speeds in different regions. However, the vanilla Galaxy S22 will come with 25W charging only. Another leak suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S22 will come with a 3,500 mAh battery, while the Galaxy S22 Plus will come with a 4,500 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series price (rumoured)

According to another tipster Roland Quandt, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be priced higher than the Galaxy S21 series. This might be due to several factors, including but not limited to the global chip shortage, inflation and the supply chain difficulties due to the pandemic. That being said, the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S22 (8/128GB) is said to be priced at EUR 849 and the Galaxy S22 (8/256GB) will be priced at EUR 899. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (8/128GB) price begins from EUR 1049 and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (2/128GB) will begin from EUR 1249. It is important to note that the base model of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will have less RAM than the base model of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Whoever said S22 series was to be cheaper, didn't think of Covid, parts shortages and inflation.



Actual official EURO prices:

S22 8/128GB = 849

S22 8/256GB = 899

S22+ 8/128GB = 1049

S22+ 8/256GB = 1099

S22 Ultra 8/128GB = 1249

S22 Ultra 12/256GB = 1349

S22 Ultra 12/512GB = 1449 pic.twitter.com/QRnfrhkzTz — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) January 22, 2022

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G specifications (rumoured)

According to an infographic posted by Anchor Technology Network on Weibo, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will come with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1500 nits. Under the hood, the smartphone is said to feature the latest Exynos 2200 chipset (likely to be sold in the Asian and European markets) and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset (likely to be sold in the American markets).