Samsung Galaxy S22 pre-booking live event to begin soon: Check deals here

Samsung is about to host a pre-booking event on Samsung Live for the newly launched Galaxy S22 series. The live event will begin at 06:00 PM IST on February 22, 2022, on Samsung.com. Those who book the flagship Samsung smartphones during the live event will get exciting benefits and exclusive limited period offers in addition to the pre-book offers on the Galaxy S22 smartphones.

In a press release, Aditya Babber, Senior Director and Head of Product Marketing at Samsung India says "Young consumers in India want to interact and immerse themselves in their shopping experiences. At Samsung Live, consumers will be able to pre-book our exciting flagship Galaxy S22 series smartphones through an interactive shopping experience." The pre-book event will be live soon. For reference, the Galaxy S22 series contains three smartphones - Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Those who pre-book the Galaxy S22 Ultra during the live event will get a Galaxy Watch 4 worth Rs. 26,999 at Rs. 2,999, along with an upgrade bonus of up to Rs. 8,000. Selected customers will stand a chance to get the Galaxy S22 Ultra in a limited edition gift box with free Galaxy Buds 2. Additionally, those who pre-book the Galaxy S22 during the event will get Galaxy Buds 2 worth Rs. 11,999 free alongside an upgrade bonus of up to Rs. 8,000.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series price