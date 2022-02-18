Samsung Galaxy S22 Pre-orders To Start Next Week, Bundle Offers Announced; Check Details

Samsung will be accepting pre-orders for the Galaxy S22 series starting February 23, 2022. The announcement comes after Samsung launched the Galaxy S22 series in India on February 17, 2022. The Galaxy S22 series comprises three smartphones and all of them will be available for pre-order together. Additionally, Samsung will also be offering a plethora of bundle offers for those who pre-order any smartphone.

Those who pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be able to avail the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for Rs. 2,999. The smartwatch originally costs Rs. 26,999. Furthermore, those who pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S22 or Galaxy S22 Plus will be able to get the Galaxy Buds 2 truly wireless earphones for Rs. 999. The original price of these TWS is Rs.11,999. Existing users of the Samsung Galaxy S or Galaxy Note series will get an upgrade bonus of Rs. 8,000 on pre-booking one of the latest smartphones. Non-Samsung owners can also benefit from an upgrade bonus worth Rs. 5,000. Users will also be able to purchase Samsung smartphones with the help of Samsung Finance+ with a cashback worth Rs. 5,000.

Samsung Galaxy S22 price in India

Samsung Galaxy S22

The Samsung Galaxy S22 will start from Rs. 72,999. The smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. On the back, it has a triple camera setup featuring a 50MP primary lens, 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP telephoto lens. The front camera on the device is a 10MP shooter. Under the hood, the smartphone features Exynos 2200 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, along with 8GB of RAM and 128/256GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus will start from Rs. 84,999. The smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The camera units, processor and storage options will be the same as that of the Samsung Galaxy S22. The battery on Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is 4,500 mAh.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will start from Rs. 1,09,999. The smartphone comes with a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display. It supports S-Pen and features a 5,000 mAh battery. On the rear panel, the smartphone has a quad-camera setup, with a 108MP primary lens, 12MP ultra-wide lens and two 10MP telephoto lenses for 3X and 10X optical zoom. Processors remain to be the same on this device, the only exception being a higher 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant.