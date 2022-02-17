Samsung Galaxy S22 Series announced in India: Check prices here

Days after Samsung launched the Galaxy S22 Series globally, the smartphone has finally been in India. Samsung held a separate launch event to announce the flagship smartphone series for India. The series contains three smartphones - Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Keep reading to know more about the availability of these smartphones in India and official pricing.

While the specifications and design of the smartphone remain the same, it is the Indian pricing that fans are eagerly waiting to know. For reference, the Samsung Galaxy S22 is priced at $799, which roughly translates to Rs. 60,000. Next up, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is priced at $999, which roughly translates to Rs. 75,000. Last but not the least, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is priced at $1,199, which roughly translates to Rs. 90,000. Now all these prices are for the base model of the devices and can increase with higher storage models.

Samsung Galaxy S22 price in India

Samsung Galaxy S22

The Samsung Galaxy S22 will start from Rs. 72,999. The smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. On the back, it has a triple camera setup featuring a 50MP primary lens, 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP telephoto lens. The front camera on the device is a 10MP shooter. Under the hood, the smartphone features Exynos 2200 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, along with 8GB of RAM and 128/256GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus will start from Rs. 84,999. The smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The camera units, processor and storage options will be the same as that of the Samsung Galaxy S22. The battery on Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is 4,500 mAh.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will start from Rs. 1,09,999. The smartphone comes with a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display. It supports S-Pen and features a 5,000 mAh battery. On the rear panel, the smartphone has a quad-camera setup, with a 108MP primary lens, 12MP ultra-wide lens and two 10MP telephoto lenses for 3X and 10X optical zoom. Processors remain to be the same on this device, the only exception being a higher 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant.