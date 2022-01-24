Samsung Galaxy S22 series: Check launch date, leaked specifications and pricing

On January 21, 2022, Samsung released the teaser for its upcoming smartphone series. The upcoming smartphone series consists of Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Whereas, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series is also rumoured to contain three tablets, the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Now, the date for the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event has been leaked online, along with the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup price and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G specifications.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G specifications (rumoured)

According to an infographic posted by Anchor Technology Network on Weibo, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will come with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1500 nits. Under the hood, the smartphone is said to feature the latest Exynos 2200 chipset (likely to be sold in the Asian and European markets) and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset (likely to be sold in the American markets).

This year, Samsung is also said to merge the Galaxy Note and Galaxy S series characteristics in its Galaxy S22 Ultra. Hence, this model is also rumoured to feature a 2.8ms latency S-Pen. As far as cameras are concerned, the device seems to have a total of five lenses. On the back panel, there could be a 108MP primary lens, a 10MP telephoto lens, a 10MP periscopic lens and a 12MP ultrawide lens. The front panel of the smartphone seems to have a 40MP selfie shooter that is located inside a hole-punch cutout. In addition, the smartphone might come with a 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging support as well.

Samsung Galaxy S22 launch date

The pre-order website for Samsung's next Galaxy smartphone and tablet is already live. According to a TechInsider Blog, the code for the pre-order website contains a Google calendar invite that should be sent to those who pre-order the devices. The invite contains the date and time of the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event. Apparently, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 will be conducted on February 9, 2022, and will begin from 15:00 UTC or 08:30 PM IST. Additionally, the report also mentions that the event will be held virtually, owing to the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Galaxy S22 Release:

Unpacked: February 9th at 10am EST

Pre-reservation: February 14th~21st.

Pre-booking open: February 21st~24th.

Release: February 25th pic.twitter.com/XkaLsbAx2I — TechInsider (@TechInsiderBlog) January 22, 2022

Samsung Galaxy S22 price

According to another tipster Roland Quandt, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be priced higher than the Galaxy S21 series. This might be due to several factors, including but not limited to the global chip shortage, inflation and the supply chain difficulties due to the pandemic. That being said, the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S22 (8/128GB) is said to be priced at EUR 849 and the Galaxy S22 (8/256GB) will be priced at EUR 899. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (8/128GB) price begins from EUR 1049 and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (2/128GB) will begin from EUR 1249. It is important to note that the base model of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will have less RAM than the base model of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.