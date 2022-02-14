Samsung Galaxy S22 Series In India To Be Powered By Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Samsung has recently launched the Galaxy S22 Series and the devices are currently available to pre-order across the globe. The Galaxy S22 series comes as a successor to Galaxy S21 series which was launched in 2021. There are three smartphones in the series - Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra and as always, enthusiasts were concerned about the model that will be launched in India. Recently, Samsung India has provided clarity on the same.

Over the years, Samsung has been developing some of the best Android flagships available in the market. However, the company has been manufacturing the Galaxy S Series of smartphones with two chipsets - Exynos and Snapdragon. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra was equipped with Snapdragon 888 5G in USA/China and Exynos 2100 for the rest of the world. Similarly, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra was equipped with Snapdragon 865 5G for the USA and Exynos 990 for the international market.

Samsung confirms all S22 variants to be equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Recently, a Twitter conversation between Samsung India and Snapdragon India has confirmed that all the three models in the Galaxy S22 series will come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. While the Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S22 is coming to India, it will also be available in other markets like the United States. The Exynos-powered Galaxy S22 series will be released in South Korea. The launch dates and price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series in India is not announced yet.

Thanks @Snapdragon_IN , #GalaxyS22 Series powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1 will surely set an epic standard of performance and Nightography.

Learn more https://t.co/VfIruytEyr https://t.co/R0VazioOZX — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) February 10, 2022

Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ and S22 Ultra were officially launched on February 9 at Samsung Unpacked live event. The pair of sub-flagships are also slightly smaller than their predecessors, which is particularly crucial for the Vanilla Galaxy S22. The Galaxy S22 and S22+ share the same chipset options. Depending on the market, one will either get a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, or a 4nm Exynos 2200- both feature an octa-core processor with one Cortex-X2 core, three Cortex-A710 cores, and four Cortex-A510 ones.

Both Galaxy S22 and S22+ come in 8/128GB and 8/256GB configurations. The cameras are also shared between the Galaxy S22 pair. The main one is the 50MP Samsung GN5 with a 1/1.57" imager with 1.0µm pixels that binns to a 12.5MP final snap with 2.0µm pixels. There is also a 12MP 13mm ultrawide camera in front of a 1/2.55" 1.4µm sensor without autofocus. There is also a 3x zoom camera with a 10MP sensor, not the 64MP digital zoom unit of the predecessors. For selfies, both have a 10MP fixed-focus camera.