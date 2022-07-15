Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Might Get New Colour Variant Soon; Renders Surface Online

Smartphone giant Samsung launched the Galaxy S22 series earlier this year. While the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus have been available in four colours since the launch, including Phantom White, Phantom Black, Green and Pink Gold, the Galaxy S22 Ultra has been sold in Burgundy, Phantom Black, Phantom White and Green. However, the South Korean company might be planning to launch another colour variant in the series.

According to a recent report by WinFuture, Samsung is about to refresh the Galaxy S22 lineup with a new colour option. In the coming two weeks, users might see the company roll out the 'Bora Purple' variant for all three smartphones in the Galaxy S22 series, including the regular Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra. The smartphone could come with a purple body and frame. As per renders leaked by the publication, the camera module on the new variant will also be purple in colour.

As of now, Samsung sells a Violet colour variant of the Galaxy S22 series as an online-only model. However, it is not available in India. Hence, it is hard to say whether the Bora Purple colour will be launched in India or not. In the past, we have seen companies like Apple launch a new colour variant for their current lineups, giving customers a new option to purchase the device if they are not happy with the currently available models.

Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ overview

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ and S22 Ultra were officially launched on February 9 at Samsung Unpacked live event. The pair of sub-flagships are also slightly smaller than their predecessors, which is particularly crucial for the Vanilla Galaxy S22. The Galaxy S22 and S22+ share the same chipset options. Depending on the market, one will either get a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, or a 4nm Exynos 2200- both feature an octa-core processor with one Cortex-X2 core, three Cortex-A710 cores, and four Cortex-A510 ones.