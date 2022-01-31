Samsung Galaxy S22 Series' Promotional Content Appears Online; Specifications Leaked

Ahead of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022, promotional material for the smartphone in the Galaxy S22 lineup has surfaced on the internet, uploaded by Twitter user @dohyun854. The promotional content contains all the three smartphones that have been rumoured to date, Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Keep reading to know more about the launch date and the leaked specifications of the smartphones in the Galaxy S22 series.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series launch date

According to various rumours and reports, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be launched on February 9, 2022, at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event. Although the South Korean tech giant has not confirmed the name of the smartphone yet, it does say that the next "Galaxy S" smartphone will be revealed at the event. According to a Twitter user @TechInsiderBlog, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be up for pre-orders from February 24, 2022, after which the smartphones will be released on February 28, 2022.

Full Specs of Samsung Galaxy S22 Series



Upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 specifications (leaked)

Samsung Galaxy S22 : the smartphone is leaked to come with a 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. On the back, it will have a triple camera setup featuring a 50MP primary lens, 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP telephoto lens. The front camera on the device is a 10MP shooter. Under the hood, the smartphone will feature Exynos 2200 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, along with 8GB of RAM and 128/256GB of storage. It is also said to feature a 3,700 mAh battery.

