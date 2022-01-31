Samsung Galaxy S22 Series' Promotional Content Appears Online; Specifications Leaked

Quick links:
Image: @Shadow_Leak/Twitter
Ahead of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022, promotional material for the smartphone in the Galaxy S22 lineup has surfaced on the internet, uploaded by Twitter user @dohyun854. The promotional content contains all the three smartphones that have been rumoured to date, Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Keep reading to know more about the launch date and the leaked specifications of the smartphones in the Galaxy S22 series.
According to various rumours and reports, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be launched on February 9, 2022, at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event. Although the South Korean tech giant has not confirmed the name of the smartphone yet, it does say that the next "Galaxy S" smartphone will be revealed at the event. According to a Twitter user @TechInsiderBlog, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be up for pre-orders from February 24, 2022, after which the smartphones will be released on February 28, 2022.
Full Specs of Samsung Galaxy S22 Series— 🇮🇳Dahodian Techie🇮🇳 (@DahodianTechie) January 30, 2022
Image Source :- @dohyun854 pic.twitter.com/kMMaJ30XHK