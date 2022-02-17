Samsung Galaxy S22 series to launch in India today: How to join live event?

Samsung recently annoucned the Galaxy S22 series during the Unpacked event. The flagship smartphone series consists of three smartphones which are Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra. While Samsung has released the global pricing of these devices, the Indian pricing has not been revealed yet. Keep reading to know more about the Indian launch of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series.

On February 16, 2022, Samsung tweeted from its official account that it will be conducting another event on February 17, 2022, i,e, today to reveal the price of the Galaxy S22 series in India. Along with the price, the company is also expected to shed details on the availability of smartphones in India as well. Most recently, the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has been tipped to be Rs. 1,09,900 in India.

Price reveal alert! India, get ready to own and experience the new epic standard. Tune in on 17th Feb at 12:30 PM to know about the newest #GalaxyS22 Series – Built to break the rules of innovation & make your everyday more epic. https://t.co/2XBRBy0p3J — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) February 16, 2022

Samsung Galaxy S22 launch date India

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Indian launch event is about to begin in some time, from 12:30 PM IST. Those who wish to know about the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Series in India shall join the event through various official handles of the company, including its Facebook account and YouTube channel. Indian enthusiasts and potential buyers shall look forward to the event as Samsung has already been selling the Galaxy VIP pass on its website for Rs. 1,999 as a way of reserving the upcoming smartphones.

While the official announcement on Twitter says that the event will begin from 12:30 PM IST, the event has not begun yet. Instead, the social media platforms of the company are indicating that the event will start from 02:00 PM IST, today itself.

Samsung confirms all S22 variants to be equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Recently, a Twitter conversation between Samsung India and Snapdragon India has confirmed that all the three models in the Galaxy S22 series will come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. While the Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S22 is coming to India, it will also be available in other markets like the United States. The Exynos-powered Galaxy S22 series will be released in South Korea. The launch dates and price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series in India is not announced yet.

Thanks @Snapdragon_IN , #GalaxyS22 Series powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1 will surely set an epic standard of performance and Nightography.

Learn more https://t.co/VfIruytEyr https://t.co/R0VazioOZX — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) February 10, 2022

Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ and S22 Ultra were officially launched on February 9 at Samsung Unpacked live event. The pair of sub-flagships are also slightly smaller than their predecessors, which is particularly crucial for the Vanilla Galaxy S22. The Galaxy S22 and S22+ share the same chipset options. Depending on the market, one will either get a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, or a 4nm Exynos 2200- both feature an octa-core processor with one Cortex-X2 core, three Cortex-A710 cores, and four Cortex-A510 ones.

Both Galaxy S22 and S22+ come in 8/128GB and 8/256GB configurations. The cameras are also shared between the Galaxy S22 pair. The main one is the 50MP Samsung GN5 with a 1/1.57" imager with 1.0µm pixels that binns to a 12.5MP final snap with 2.0µm pixels. There is also a 12MP 13mm ultrawide camera in front of a 1/2.55" 1.4µm sensor without autofocus. There is also a 3x zoom camera with a 10MP sensor, not the 64MP digital zoom unit of the predecessors. For selfies, both have a 10MP fixed-focus camera.