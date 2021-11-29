Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra might come with square edges: Screen protector images leaked

In a recent turn of events, Samsung has been reported to pull the knob on its flagship Note series of smartphones. The company is expected to provide all the Note series specific features in its top tier S series and Galaxy Z series smartphones. Both the current flagship smartphones in the S and the Z series come with support for Galaxy S-Pen. Now, a new report suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S22 series' top smartphone will come with square edges, as are found on the Galaxy Note smartphones. Read on to understand more about the new phone.

Samsung is about to launch the Galaxy S22 series of smartphone. While there is not much information about the specifications or other details of the smartphones, a tipster has recently shared the images of screen protectors build for the upcoming Galaxy S22 series. There are three screen protectors for the three smartphones in the Galaxy S22 lineup, including the vanilla Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra might come with square edges

Out of the three screen protectors, the one made for the largest phone (possibly the Galaxy S22 Ultra) has square edges. For those catching up, Galaxy Note series devices generally come with a square-edged form factor. Although there is no official confirmation about the same, the Galaxy S22 Ultra might bridge the gap between the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series. The other two screen protectors have round edges on all the four corners.

In one of the images shared by known tipster Ice Universe, the largest screen protector does not have a hole punch while the other has a centrally located cutout for the front-facing camera. While in other images, neither of the screen protectors have a front-facing camera. While the images of the screen protector do not reveal much information about the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, it tells about the form factor of the smartphone.

Renders of the upcoming Galaxy S22 series have already surfaced online last month. The renders suggest that Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a flatter form factor, along with a flat front screen and a flat rear panel. The cameras appear to be flushed inside the black panel of the smartphone. If the renders are to be believed, Samsung Galaxy S22 could come with a radical design change as compared to the previous smartphone in the series.

Image: TECHNIZO CONCEPT/LETS GO DIGITAL