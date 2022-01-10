Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Might Resemble Galaxy Note 20 Ultra; See Details

Samsung Galaxy S22 is the most anticipated Android smartphone series of 2022. It is expected to launch in the month of February 2022 wherein the company will reveal three models: the vanilla Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Additionally, there are tons of rumours surrounding the upcoming series, especially the Galaxy S22 Ultra model. Most recently, a video has surfaced online, revealing the S22 series dummy units and how they look. Keep reading to know more details.

Samsung Galaxy S22 might be smaller than Galaxy S21

Inferring from the previous launches, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will have three different smartphones with different form factors. The vanilla Galaxy S22 is said to come with a 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, which is the smallest out of all three smartphones. Additionally, the video also suggests that Galaxy S22 will pack the same Galaxy S21 screen size in a smaller device, hinting at thinner bezels and corners. Additionally, the corners of the Galaxy S22 Ultra are relatively flatter than the curvy edges of the Galaxy S21. As seen on the dummy unit, the smartphone will feature a triple rear camera.

Galaxy S22 Plus will feature a flushed camera design

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is supposed to have a larger display than the vanilla Galaxy S22. The dummy unit of the smartphone suggests that it will be slightly flatter than the original Galaxy S21 Plus. Additionally, a major change in both the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Plus is the design of the camera island. While the smartphones had a thick camera island with a highlighting colour on the Galaxy S21 series, the island has been removed and the cameras are flushed into the back panel of the smartphone to a large extent.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra seems to resemble the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Lastly, the biggest smartphone in the Galaxy S22 series, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra seems to have a slot for the S-Pen. From what it looks like, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is going to be a hybrid device between the Galaxy Note and the Galaxy S series. The smartphone seems to have a slot for S-Pen exactly at the same place where Galaxy Note 20 Ultra had it. Additionally, the screen size and flat edges on the top and the bottom are also identical on both devices. This seems to be in line with the rumours that surfaced earlier.

Image: @UNBOX THERAPY/YOUTUBE