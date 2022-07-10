Samsung Galaxy S23 To Feature Snapdragon Chipsets Over Exynos 2300: Report

Samsung Galaxy S series is regarded as one of the most successful smartphone series ever existed. It not only competes with other flagship brands in the segment but also surpasses them in several aspects. While the company launched the Galaxy S22 series earlier this year, predictions regarding the upcoming Galaxy S23 are already doing rounds on the internet. Keep reading to know more about the chipset that will power the Galaxy S23 series.

Samsung Galaxy S23 could feature SM8550

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, TF International Securities Analyst, Qualcomm will be the only supplier of chipsets for the Samsung Galaxy S23. The upcoming S series flagship from Samsung is said to feature SM8550 based on 4nm fabrication technology, developed by TSMC. In contrast, the shipment proportion for Galaxy S22 was about 70%. Furthermore, Kuo mentions that Samsung will not manufacture the S23 series smartphones with the Exynos 2300 chipset as it cannot keep up with the performance and power efficiency of the SM8550.

Lastly, Kuo says that Qualcomm will gain a significant share in the high-end smartphone market in 2023. Switching to TSMC's foundries was a great move for the company as it has a better production yield. There is a good chance that flagship smartphones from other companies like OnePlus, Xiaomi, Vivo and iQoo will also feature the SM8550 chipset. However, none of the companies has officially confirmed anything.

The S23 Ultra could feature a 200MP camera

Back in May, a report by ETNews claimed that Samsung is working on a new version of its 200MP sensor, called ISOCELL HP3. The report mentions that Samsung Electronics has developed the sensor with Samsung Electro-Mechanics. Now, the company is expected to equip the purported Galaxy S23 Ultra with the new 200MP sensor. Apparently, the smartphone is expected to launch next year, as the rightful successor to the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor will be one of the largest sensors to feature on a smartphone. As of now, the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S22 Ultra feature a 108MP primary camera sensor. Other popular flagship smartphones like the iPhone 13 Pro feature a 12MP sensor, and the Google Pixel 6 Pro feature a 50MP primary lens. Most recently, Samsung launched a mid-range smartphone called the Galaxy A73 with a 108MP primary camera.