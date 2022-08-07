Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could come with an unreleased Qualcomm chipset: Report

Samsung is preparing to launch its next lineup of foldables on August 10, 2022. However, reports about another smartphone that could come out in 2023 are already doing rounds on the internet, Most recently, we've got to know that the Galaxy S23 Ultra could be powered by an unreleased Qualcomm chipset.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

According to a post by known tipster Ice Universe, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could come with Qualcomm's unannounced chipset called the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. As of now, flagship smartphones are using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Further, the report mentions that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature a 5,000 mAh battery, the same as that of the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

If the Galaxy S23 Ultra does come out with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, it could easily be the fastest Android smartphone out there. The current flagship chipset by Qualcomm, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 already outperforms other processors that power Android smartphones. Nevertheless, readers should keep in mind that the Galaxy S23 Ultra is not confirmed by the company yet and hence, the exact specifications might change till the launch next year.

Galaxy S23 Ultra might feature the same periscope lens as its predecessor

As per a report by GalaxyClub.nl, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will come with a 10MP telephoto camera that will provide up to 10x optical zoom. From what it looks like, the publication is talking about the periscope camera on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, it could be the same sensor on the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Ultra launched in 2021 and 2022 respectively. Although, customers may expect some improvements as the company should refine its software and optimises the sensor better than before.

According to other reports, Samsung is working on a new version of its 200MP sensor, called ISOCELL HP2. Samsung Electronics has developed the sensor with Samsung Electro-Mechanics. Now, the company is expected to equip the purported Galaxy S23 Ultra with the new 200MP sensor. Apparently, the smartphone is expected to launch next year, as the rightful successor to the Galaxy S22 Ultra.