Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could feature a 200MP primary sensor: Report

Last week, Samsung was reported to be working on a 200MP mobile sensor. Now, it seems like the development is nearly complete. New information suggests that Samsung is concluding work on its new camera sensor and will include it in the flagship smartphone that will launch next year. Here's more about Samsung's 200MP mobile camera sensor.

The first piece of information about Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra surfaces online

According to a report by ETNews, Samsung is working on a new version of its 200MP sensor, called ISOCELL HP3. The report mentions that Samsung Electronics has developed the sensor with Samsung Electro-Mechanics. Now, the company is expected to equip the purported Galaxy S23 Ultra with the new 200MP sensor. Apparently, the smartphone is expected to launch next year, as the rightful successor to the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

It is important to mention that the Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor will be one of the largest sensors on a smartphone. As of now, the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S22 Ultra feature a 108MP primary camera sensor. Other popular flagship smartphones like the iPhone 13 Pro feature a 12MP sensor, and the Google Pixel 6 Pro feature a 50MP primary lens. Most recently, Samsung launched a mid-range smartphone called the Galaxy A73 with a 108MP primary camera.

Samsung ISOCELL HP1 specifications

The ISOCELL HP1 has an effective resolution of 16,384 x 12,288 pixels. It has a pixel size of 0.64μm. Being a large sensor, the ISOCELL HP1 measures 1/1.22". The camera sensor supports 120 frames per second up to 12.5MP, 30 frames per second up to 50MP and up to 7.5 frames per second at 200MP. When it comes to video, the camera sensor can shoot videos in 8K resolution at up to 30 frames per second.

In related news, Samsung is expected to reveal its next generation of foldable smartphones soon. According to Mukul Sharma, the Galaxy Z Flip 4's production has already begun in several Asian countries. Additionally, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has been in the news as well. Most recently, the dimensions of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 have surfaced online. Keep reading to know more about the Galaxy Z Fold 4's dimensions and how they compare to the Galaxy Z Fold 3.