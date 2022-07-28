Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra might come with a 10MP periscopic lens: Report

Although Samsung has not confirmed the Galaxy S23 series yet, the rumour mill is already churning up information about a smartphone in the series. A couple of months ago, the first piece of information regarding the Galaxy S23 Ultra came up on the internet and now, another report claims that the smartphone will come with a 10MP periscope lens for optical zoom. Keep reading to know more about the telephoto lens on the Galaxy S23 Ultra and other information about the smartphone's cameras.

Galaxy S23 Ultra might feature the same periscope lens as its predecessor

As per a report by GalaxyClub.nl, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will come with a 10MP telephoto camera that will provide up to 10x optical zoom. From what it looks like, the publication is talking about the periscope camera on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, it could be the same sensor on the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Ultra launched in 2021 and 2022 respectively. Although, customers may expect some improvements as the company should refine its software and optimises the sensor better than before.

However, while writing this report, there is no information about the other sensors on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. As seen in the previous models, the primary camera on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could be one with the highest resolution. Then there could be an ultra-wide sensor and two telephoto sensors for providing different perspectives. It would be interesting if the company changes this configuration and either increases the resolution of the secondary lenses. Anyways, this is just a conjecture as Samsung has not confirmed the smartphone or its camera configuration.

According to another report that surfaced in May, Samsung is planning to equip the purported Galaxy S23 Ultra with its new 200MP sensor. Interestingly, a month after this report came out, Samsung launched the ISOCELL HP3 sensor. As of now, the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S22 Ultra feature a 108MP primary camera sensor. Other popular flagship smartphones like the iPhone 13 Pro feature a 12MP sensor, and the Google Pixel 6 Pro feature a 50MP primary lens. Most recently, Samsung launched a mid-range smartphone called the Galaxy A73 with a 108MP primary camera.